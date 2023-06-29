He reality of coexistence “Big Brother Chile” continues to cause a furor among its fans, since last week the first casualty was confirmed and it was Benjamín Lagos, a 22-year-old content creator, who failed to win the affection of the public. Now, this June 28, a new participant will say goodbye to the team. In this note we tell you how to tune in to the program for FREE.

YOU CAN SEE: “Big Brother” Chile: Benjamin was the first eliminated from the Chilean reality show

“Big Brother Chile”: what time to see?

The schedule of the reality show “Big Brother Chile” varies depending on the country where you are. See the list below.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.

These are the contestants of “Big Brother Chile”. Photo: diffusion

What channel broadcasts “Big Brother Chile”?

Local fans of “Big Brother Chile” can tune in to the program through the Chilevisión and Telefé signal. However, there is also the online option of Pluto TV, which is a free streaming service.

Where to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Sure: Channel 55/555.

You had HD: Channel 57.

Entel: Channel 66.

World: Channel 15/515.

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

How to watch Pluto TV for free?

To watch Pluto TV for free you must enter its website, through this link. It should be noted that you do not need to create an account to be able to tune in.

Mónica is the longest-lived participant of “Big Brother Chile”. Photo: Instagram

Who was the last participant eliminated?

The first eliminated from the reality show was Benjamín Lagos, a 22-year-old dedicated to social networks and a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, he was the nominee with the most votes and could not overcome his opponents: Francisca Maira, Jennifer Galvarini and Estefanía Galeota.