SEE, ‘Big Brother’ LIVE | This week in the Chilean reality the new nominees were known, who could leave the program this Sunday, August 20. That is why the permanence of the participants in the Chilevisión television space will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide through their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out what time, where to vote and how to watch the elimination for free.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big Brother Chile’: Trinidad was expelled with an overwhelming vote

‘Big Brother’: what time does it start?

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision.Next, we show you what schedule you will be able to tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country in which you are:

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Peru: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Chili: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

11.30 p.m. Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big Brother Chile’: how and where to VOTE LIVE to ELIMINATE a nominee TODAY?

Where to see ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE by the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. You can also follow the minute by minute HERE in The Republic.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevision LIVEby these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21(Santiago)/711.

Channel 21(Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. You had HD: Channel 57.

Channel 57. Entel: Channel 66.

Channel 66. World: Channel 15/515.

Channel 15/515. GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

Where to watch Pluto TV?

The reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ is broadcast through the streaming platformpluto tv and to access this application, all you need is to download the app on any smart device or by registering on the website. In it, you can follow LIVE 24 hour program.

‘Big Brother Chile’: this week’s nominees

This sunday august 20 a new participant of ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be eliminated. Here’s who was nominated this week:

Jennifer

Luke

Jorge

reuben

Monica

Raymond.

List of nominees in ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Instagram/Big Brother Chile

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’ 2023?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone messages. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the followers of the program have to choose the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughMarket Payment,you can make your vote:

1 VOTE it costs 490 pesos

it costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES it costs 3,990 pesos

it costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES it costs 6,990 pesos.

It should be noted that, in this way, you will be able to increase the chances that the next one eliminated will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl