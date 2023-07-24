‘Big Brother Chile’ is nearing its final stretch. The Chilevisión program presented this Sunday, July 23, one more elimination night. So between tears and crying Fernando left. Follow LIVE and DIRECT what happens in the most famous house on television. You can SEE the transmission for FREE by the open signal or through the internet so that you do not miss all the incidents. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the international format.

YOU CAN SEE: “Big Brother Chile”: how and where to VOTE LIVE to ELIMINATE a nominee TODAY?

What time to see the elimination in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

There are several times to see the elimination of ‘Big Brother Chile’, depending on the country in which you are. Know HERE the schedule in the different regions of Latin America:

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

On which channel to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’ LIVE?

‘Big Brother Chile’ can be seen for FREE on the open signal of Chilevisión in the different cable services that are detailed below:

VTR: channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: channel 151/1151

Movistar: channel 121/811

Clear: channel 55/555

You had HD: channel 57

Entel: channel 66

World: channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: channel 21/27.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big Brother Chile’: Maite said goodbye to the reality show after failing to reach the public’s votes

Where to watch Chilevisión FREE ONLINE?

Chilevisión live, it can be seen for FREE on the open signal and on the internet from its official platforms. Also, you can follow the minute by minute HERE in La República.

‘Big brother Chile’. Photo: capture/Chilevisión

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

If you want to eliminate a participant from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone messages. For it, You just have to send a text that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

The other option is through the Mercado Pago platform. This is the link: https://granhermano.celcom.cl

A VOTE costs 490 pesos

10 VOTES costs 3,990 pesos

20 VOTES costs 6,990 pesos.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big brother Chile’: Constanza, Jorge, Estefanía and Trinidad go to the elimination plate

Nominees for ‘Big Brother Chile’

The participants decided their nominees for TODAY, Sunday July 23, in ‘Big brother Chile’. One of them could permanently leave the competition and two will be saved and continue to participate.

Francisco

Ferdinand

Alessia

constance

Jennifer.

#Big #Brother #Chile #Chilevisión #Fernando #eliminated