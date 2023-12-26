In the past few hours inside the house of Big Brother chaos broke out. In fact, it seems that a competitor, tired of the rumors that are circulating about him, would have gone into a rage and during the night would have let himself go into a real outburst. We are talking about Giuseppe Garibaldi who would have thrown a punch and would have also injured himself. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Giuseppe Garibaldi a real fury in the house of Big Brother. It all started when Marco Maddaloni allegedly revealed to Beatrice Luzzi that Giuseppe manipulates the other contestants in the house. At this point the former Vivere actress decided to confront the gieffino who did not take the competitor's words well at all.

With these words Beatrice Luzzi revealed that Giuseppe Garibaldi punched a wall on Christmas Eve:

But did he make all that fuss over what was said? I only said that I was told. It's not something I told him, I didn't think it, it was reported to me. But I don't feel guilty about the mess he created last night. Is it my fault that he got hurt? If someone punches and breaks their hand, is it my fault? He created the chaos and not me.

It's still:

I come to tell you something that someone else said, you take it, you get very angry, you break your hand and I have to take the blame for this?! He made the scene. When he drinks… he's always done it this way, he's done everything. Do you want me to list the things he has said and done in these months here?

At this point she intervened Cornflower who replied:

Yes of the fist is true. But look Bea, I never said and I don't even think that there is a puppeteer in here. There are no puppeteers here and I don't agree. But he broke his hand. Then it's obvious that it's Giuseppe's fault. What are your reasons for saying it's your fault?!

Continuing with her speech, the former actress of Live concluded: