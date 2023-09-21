Following a game proposed by the authors, chaos broke out in the most spied on house in Italy

In these last hours inside the house of Big Brother chaos broke out. It all started when the authors of the reality show proposed a game to the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy. Following this, sparks lit between some competitors. But let’s go in order and find out what happened in detail.

During a game organized by the authors of the program, the tenants of the house Big Brother they became protagonists of some disputes. Fiordaliso and Claudio Rome they argued very heatedly and the words of the argument did not go unnoticed. In detail, the gieffino addressed the singer in this way:

I’m younger, I care more about being here than you. You don’t need anything here, you can go home, instead we have a dream, you don’t! You too will have a dream, but smaller than ours and mine. I say this because you are twice my age.

At this point Fiordaliso’s response did not take long to arrive and he addressed to Claudio Rome these words:

Still with this ‘I’m younger’ thing. But who told you that I have a smaller dream than yours? How dare you? And what does it have to do with me being twice your age?! Do you see how right I was to vote for you?! I did really well dammit!

But it didn’t end here. In addition to Claudio Roma and Fiordaliso, too Greece Colmenares and Letizia Petris they became the protagonists of a tough clash. The queen of soap operas called Gieffina a hypocrite, and she certainly didn’t have to wait for her response. These were her words:

But do you know the meaning of these words? What does hypocritical Greece mean? You go and say I want to get noticed. I am the most naive person in the world. I can speak? I’m going to smoke! Are you calling me a hypocrite because I responded badly to you over a pot?! I’m two-faced for what? You waited for me to get up from the table to insult me ​​and say mean things for free! It’s you who is fake.

We just have to wait for the episode of this one to find out if Alfonso Signorini will deal live with what happened in the house.