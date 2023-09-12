Gaffe for Cesara Buonamici, new commentator on Big Brother, which started yesterday on Canale 5. The journalist inadvertently spoiled the existence of the hovel for the tenants of the house. “There are other mothers and fathers in the hovel,” the Tg5 presenter said instinctively while she was connected with the competitors. The tenants immediately looked at each other in amazement, asking “which hovel?”.

At that point the host Alfonso Signorini had to put a stop to it. After a few minutes he explained: “Cesara, you made a spoiler. You revealed the existence of the hovel to the contestants.” The journalist appeared surprised, a sign that she evidently hadn’t realized her gaffe. Alfonso then opened the connection with the House to tell the competitors how things are: “As revealed by Cesara, there are some tenants in the hovel. Now they will enter the House,” announced the host. They were Grecia Colmenares, Beatrice Luzzi and Marco Fortunati.