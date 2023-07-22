Over the last few hours the news has been circulating that Cesara Buonamici will be the only commentator on the new edition of Big Brother. Following the insistence of the rumors about this gossip, it seems that the official confirmation has arrived a few hours ago. The well-known face of TG5 is preparing to become the new and only commentator on the new edition of one of the most popular reality shows ever.

The indiscretion about Cesara Buonamici was launched by ‘Dagospia’. So the newspaper directed by Robert D’Agostino he had expressed himself regarding the role that the TG5 journalist is preparing to fill:

Who will take the place of the outgoing Bruganelli and Berti? The names of Ricciarelli and Barale are still on the table, where a surprise name would have appeared: that of Cesara Buonamici. Yes, exactly the top presenter of Tg5.

And, continuing, ‘Dagospia’ then added:

To try to surprise and raise the level, since it is a leading name in the information of the Biscione, reflections are underway on the effects of his participation. A suggestion, of which we give you an account, but which could hardly materialize.

The indiscretion was confirmed during the morning of 22 July. It seems that Cesara Buonamici will comment on the dynamics that will be created inside the most spied on house in Italy, but with no one at her side. The well-known TG5 journalist will in fact be the only commentator of this new edition of Big Brother.

This is what ‘Dagospia’ revealed about this gossip bomb: