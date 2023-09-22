In the episode of Big Brother aired on the evening of Thursday 21 September we entered the heart of the program. In fact, inside the most spied on house in Italy, the first dynamics and discussions between the tenants arose. Among the many clashes that have occurred in recent days, the heated discussion between Claudio Roma and Fiordaliso did not go unnoticed. The gieffino was reprimanded live by the commentator Cesara Buonamici who rejected the words used against the singer.

The one aired on Thursday 21 September was an episode of Big Brother eventful to say the least. Among the many issues discussed, the landlord focused at length on the dispute that broke out in the last few hours Claudio Roma and Fiordaliso.

In this regard, the gieffino received a rebuke from Cesara Buonamici due to some words used towards the singer and which the commentator didn’t like at all. During the live confrontation, Claudio himself admitted to having exaggerated towards Cornflower. These were the words that the gieffino addressed to the singer:

You don’t need anything, you’re twice my age, everyone needs a dream, you don’t. You can also go home.

In his defense, Claudio Rome stated that:

I used the wrong word, I wanted to say “you can’t weigh dreams”. I wanted to emulate her life, she told it with so much love. Here many people experience the beginning of their dreams, then I felt attacked and said this. I say things too bluntly, it’s my flaw. I didn’t really have any reason to mention it.

As already mentioned, Claudio Roma’s words were not at all liked by Cesara Buonamici who addressed Gieffino a I reproach live, taking the defense of Fiordaliso. These were the words of the commentator: