These are the words of the journalist: “How can you say no after this certificate of esteem?”

After the numerous rumors in circulation, there are now no more doubts: Cesara Buonamici is the new and only commentator on the next edition of the Big Brother. During the day of Friday 28 July Mediaset made the news public with an official press release. Let’s find out together what the journalist’s first words were about her new professional adventure.

It will be an edition of Big Brother the one that will be broadcast on Canale 5 starting next September is completely new. Among the many innovations presented by Mediaset is the presence of Cesara Buonamici as the only one pundit. As already anticipated, on Friday 28 July Mediaset announced the news with an official press release:

The presenter of TG5, a journalist with unique experience and great sympathy, has agreed to double her commitments and will be in the studio for all the episodes of the reality show and at the same time will continue her regular shift in hosting the 20.00 newscast.

But what were the journalist’s first words about her new one professional adventure? Let’s find out together.

Cesara Buonamici, the journalist’s comment arrives on her new work adventure

In an interview with ‘TAG24’, Cesara Buonamici broke the silence and expressed herself about what her new professional adventure will be. The reporter showed herself satisfied and happy with the role it will cover in the new edition of Big Brother. These were his words about it: