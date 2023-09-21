These are the words of the well-known face of TG5: “Becoming a commentator was a surprise for me too”

In these weeks Cesara Buonamici has attracted the attention of many due to his adventure as a commentator in the new edition of Big Brother. These days the well-known face of TG5 gave an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ in which he revealed the name of his favorite competitor. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The presence of Cesara Buonamici as commentator in the new edition of Big Brother it is without a doubt one of the biggest news in reality television and has divided the web. If on the one hand there are many who appreciate the journalist in these roles, on the other there are those who believe that being a commentator is not a role that suits the journalistdespite his great skill.

As already anticipated, in recent days Cesara Buonamici gave an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ where she told all her emotions linked to this new adventure of hers, also expounding on the competitors of the house and revealing which one is his favourite.

These were his words about it:

The company’s request was a surprise to me too. I owe a lot to Mediaset. I said yes because it’s new for me and for my profession. The first impression they made on me, honestly, is of envy for such an explosive youth. Cheerful young people, although aware of their place in the world, and so full of curiosity and desire for the near future. They know who they are and what they want.

Subsequently, the Tg5 journalist revealed the name of one of her competitors favorites. These were his words about it: