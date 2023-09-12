The TG5 journalist revealed to the tenants the presence of the hovel in the house

The first episode of the was broadcast on Monday 11 September Big Brother. A completely new and particular edition, far from the previous ones, since it compares the VIP world with the Nip one. The undisputed protagonist of the evening was Cesara Buonamici dealing with his first role as a commentator. During the live broadcast the journalist was the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. Let’s find out together what happened.

In these hours Cesara Buonamici is making a lot of talk about herself. As already mentioned, during the first episode of Big Brother the TG5 journalist became the protagonist of a sensational story gaffe which certainly did not go unnoticed. The commentator has in fact spoiled the presence of the reality show for the new contestants hovel in the House.

Speaking to the tenants, the journalist addressed these words to them:

There are other moms and dads in the hovel.

Needless to say, following the error, the owner of the house Alfonso Signorini was forced to intervene.

The presenter addressed these words to the commentator:

Cesara, you made a spoiler. You revealed the existence of the hovel to the contestants.

Afterwards the journalist addressed the competitors of the new edition of Big Brother revealing to them that:

As revealed by Cesara, there are some tenants in the hovel. Now they will enter the House.

Big Brotherwho are the contestants who entered the house through the hovel

There were three contestants who entered the house of Big Brother across the hovel. They are the actresses Grecia Colmenares and Beatrice Luzzi and Marco Fortunati.

Marco, a 31 year old from Bologna, is the competitor Nip who in life is a ski instructor, kite instructor and taxi driver.