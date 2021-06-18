Carolina Marconi’s first chemotherapy was followed by stories posted on Instagram by the former gieffina. An example of how to stay positive, despite the fact that life has put her to the test.

For Carolina Marconi there was the first chemo. The former gieffina continues to share on Instagram the fight against cancer, showing great strength and will not to break down.

From the news of breast cancer, Carolina he decided to become an example of a “resilient” person, not hiding his battle and trying to smile, even if it is not easy (as the former gieffina said some time ago).

Before the start of chemo, the former gieffina had shown the moment in which she had decided to shorten her hair, calling the hairdresser of trust. Even though her long black hair is hard to let go, though Carolina it’s all temporary, they will grow back. The important thing remains to love life.

Carolina Marconi does not lose her smile

Carolina Marconi, for years linked to the former footballer Alessandro Tulli, participated in the Big Brother in 2004. Even today, many fans are still tied to his character, so much so that everyone follows the news shared on Instagram from Carolina. Many show closeness to the former gieffina and not just fans, but celebrities from the world of entertainment and celebrities in general.

After the first chemotherapy, in a series of Instagram stories, Carolina Marconi showed the flowers and gifts received from fans, immersed in an environment full of Latin music.

Carolina she was also delighted to receive sunflowers from two fans, which she then showed on the stories and thanked publicly. In the message along with the flowers, we read:

Hi Carolina, you don’t know us personally but we have always followed you and liked you. We want to wish you a lot of luck because you deserve it you are a special, sunny, sweet humble woman, you deserve only the best: Manuel and Mary.

In the post Instagram the photo of the former gieffina in the hospital, with a smile that shows her strength and the spirit with which she has decided to live a difficult battle. In the description, among other things, she reassures everyone by exclaiming that as soon as she finished the first cycle of chemo she went to the Gemelli bar for a “nice sandwich”.

