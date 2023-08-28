‘Big Brother’ has become one of the most tuned reality shows in Chile. Every day, the coexistence becomes more interesting in the most famous house of Chilevisión thanks to new confrontations and also to some farewells of the characters that won the preference of the public. This week’s nominees are Skarleth, Hans, Alessia, Constanza and Jorge, one of whom will inevitably have to leave the show that shows them to the audience as they are.

‘Big Brother’: schedule by country

If you don’t want to miss the night of ELIMINATION in ‘Big Brother’ Because of the Chilevisión signal, you just have to follow these schedules, depending on which country you are in.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Peru: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Chili: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

11.30 p.m. Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

Where to see ‘Big Brother Chile’?

The Chilevisión reality can be tuned LIVE and FREE by the open signal of said television house in Chile. Also on the official website, at pluto tv and in The Republic Entertainment.

'Big Brother' nominees.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Besides the open and FREE signal of Chilevisiónyou can enjoy the program LIVE if you have any of the following cable TV operators:

VTR: channel 21(Santiago)/711

channel 21(Santiago)/711 DirecTV: channel 151/1151

channel 151/1151 Movistar: channel 121/811

channel 121/811 Clear: channel 55/555

channel 55/555 You had HD: channel 57

channel 57 Entel: channel 66

channel 66 World: channel 15/515

channel 15/515 GTD/Telsur:channel 21/27

Where to watch Pluto TV?

The program ‘Big Brother’ It is broadcast through the Pluto TV streaming platform and, to enjoy this application, you just have to download it to any device from the Play Store or App Store. So you can follow incidents 24 hours a day.

‘Big Brother Chile’: this week’s nominees

scarleth

Hans

Alessia

constance

Jorge

‘Big Brother’: who was the last eliminated from the reality show?

At the gala on August 20, the one eliminated, unfortunately, was Lucas. The participant obtained the highest number of votes from the public to leave the Chilevisión reality show.

'Big Brother'.

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

If you want one of the participants of the nominees plate of ‘Big Brother’ leave the show, you just have to cast your vote by text message. Thus, you will have to send GH + the name of the contestant you want to be eliminated to number 3331.

However, it is not the only option available: through Mercado Pago you can also vote, but it also has a cost:

1 VOTE it costs 490 pesos

it costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES it costs 3,990 pesos

it costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTESit costs 6,990 pesos

It should be noted that, in this way, you can increase the chances that the next eliminated player will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

