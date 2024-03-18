Beatrice Luzzi is undoubtedly the pillar of this edition of Big Brother. For many, the woman is the potential winner of the program, but it is still very early to make any predictions. While waiting to discover the winner of the reality show, let's try to clarify her earnings on Big Brother.

This is how much Beatrice Luzzi would have earned after 7 months spent inside the Cinecittà house.

Big Brother: the journey of Beatrice Luzzi

Beatrice Luzzi she was one of the first contestants to cross the threshold of the red door in what turned out to be the current edition of Big Brother. We are talking about an actress who boasts a great CV behind her, but who has often been put aside due to her edgy character.

Beatrice immediately demonstrated that she was determined and courageous, not afraid to express opinions that would have left her alone at home. She then started a relation with Giuseppe Garibaldi, a situation which however was resolved within a few months.

He then had an approach with the handsome man Victor, but even in this case it is a friendship and nothing more. Between December and January the well-known actress had to temporarily leave the house following the death of his father.

However, she decided to get back into the game as her parent didn't want to see her surrender and that's why she returned to the house more combative than ever. Beatrice has truly surpassed many nominations and the public rewarded her, making her the first official finalist of this edition.

How much did Beatrice Luzzi earn on Big Brother?

Many wonder how much a competitor can earn within the house of Big Brother for the entire duration of this television experience. It is not very easy to answer this question, as every person perceives a fee different based on different factors.

In fact, it is necessary to evaluate the liking by the public but also by the popularity that the character himself enjoys. We don't know exactly how much Beatrice earned but she currently spent about 7 months inside the home. It is estimated that the woman can perceive approximately €15,000 per week, which is why he may have earned almost €450,000 until now. A figure that not everyone can boast in their lifetime.