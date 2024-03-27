After the end of the reality show Beatrice Luzzi talks about one of her great concerns: what it is

Perla won Big Brother VIP: after all, the predictions had already widely anticipated it. Great disappointment for all the other finalists, especially for the first competitor to reach the final well ahead of her traveling companions. Beatrice Luzziregarding the failure to win at the GF, he lets out words of discouragement. Because she fears she has disappointed someone important in his life with this defeat.

Beatrice Luzzi

Beatrice Luzzi arrived in second position in the final ranking of this very long edition of Big Brother VIP. As of Monday night, she continued to think she was a hair's breadth away from winning.

After all, the actress had reached the final before everyone else, it was logical that she aspired to final victory, which instead went to another competitor. The televoting rewarded Perla and Beatrice has a theory about this.

Beatrice Luzzi, in a long interview with weekly Whoafter the end of the reality show, claims that Perla Vatiero won due to a mere mathematical calculation: she did not win because the fans of the other contestants voted against her, thus allowing the other contestant to achieve the final victory.

Among other things, the actress also says that she doesn't fully believe in the love story between Perla and Mirko. According to her, the rapprochement occurred only because the public would have liked it. Both would play, managing to get what they wanted in the end.

Beatrice Luzzi

Who would have disappointed Beatrice Luzzi for not winning the GF?

In her lucid examination of how the televoting went, however, Beatrice Luzzi has a fear: the I'm so sorry for your childrenbecause he fears that they may be disappointed by the fact that he didn't manage to win this edition of Big Brother VIP.

Beatrice Luzzi

The Italian actress, television author and activist is the mother of two sons, Valentino born in 2008 and Elia born in 2010. She is thinking of them, hoping that they will be proud of their mother.