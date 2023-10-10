These are Gieffina’s words: “This is how much I earned in the role of Eva Bonelli”

Beatrice Luzzi is without a doubt the undisputed protagonist of this edition of Big Brother. The former actress often finds herself at the center of the dynamics that are created inside the most spied on house in Italy, where she has to deal with some of the house’s tenants. During the last episode aired, Gieffina revealed how much she earned by playing the wicked Eva Bonelli in the role of Live. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Beatrice Luzzi made herself known to the small screen audience for playing the role of Eva Bonelli in Live, a soap thanks to which he achieved success. As already mentioned, during the last episode of Big Brother the actress publicly revealed the amount she earned for starring in the soap.

After being accused by most of the tenants in the house of being ‘bad’, Beatrice Luzzi responded to the accusations with these words:

Am I bad? Stop! In 2001 I gave up 12 million lire a month to avoid being naughty, imagine how much I like being naughty. It wasn’t an unmanageable situation, but this role made me suffer after two years. I wasn’t in my shoes, I was suffering.

And, continuing, the Big Brother contestant then added:

Here at Big Brother they keep telling me that I’m bad and that I play the role of the bad guy, but they can’t even give me an example of a bad gesture that I would have done in here.

Big Brother, Beatrice Luzzi’s words on the soap Live: “What happened to me after leaving the soap”

This is what was revealed by Beatrice Luzzi on the decision to leave the very famous soap:

After leaving Vivere I was quite satisfied with my professional life, but I felt there was still something missing. I didn’t know what: but then I met Alessandro, the man who would become my husband, and I understood. My life has been completely turned upside down, touched by a kind of magic. Everything became wonderful. We met working together for a documentary by the Libera association, by Don Ciotti. We immediately found ourselves in harmony, it was love at first sight […]

Finally, concluding, Beatrice Luzzi he added: