Anita Olivieri is one of the competitors in the new edition of Big Brother. These days Gieffina is making a lot of headlines not only because of the reports that are circulating about her but also for another reason. Did you know that Anita has already appeared on TV? We’ll tell you where.

During the last episode of GF Party a sensational story emerged report about Anita Olivieri. The rumor about gieffina was made public by Annie Mazzola who revealed that Anita has a past in TV, since in 1999 she became the protagonist of a well-known spot advertising.

These were the woman’s words:

Our dear friend Anita is not new to the cameras: she was already an actress in swaddling clothes and not for hair. Anita is the one who fucked herself!

Anita herself shared images of the commercial on her Instagram page.

Big Brother, Did Anita Olivieri lie to enter the house? The reporting

Anita Olivieri lied in the presentation clip of Big Brother? Many immediately denied the words that Gieffina said in the presentation video. According to her words, in fact, Anita would be single but many argue the opposite. This is one of the many reports received by Deianira Marzano in this regard:

Anita Olivieri del Big Brother, apart from the fact that no one in the group environment can tolerate her, she is also an careerist. She and she has always been engaged to a friend of a friend of mine. When we saw the presentation clip in which she declared herself single, we all fell off our seats.

But it didn’t end here. Over the last few hours another report on gieffina has reached Deianira Marzano: