The tenant revealed to her fellow adventurers the reason why she disappeared from the live feed

Anita Olivieri is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, the name of the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy has once again made headlines due to a fact that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. Let’s go in order and find out together what it is.

There are many who maintain that Anita Olivieri is somehow favored by the authors of Big Brother. Someone claims that yesterday, after being called to the confessional, the gieffina has disappeared. Anita herself took care of clarifying things by revealing that she had dreamed of a friend of hers who would have told her that the public outside of her ‘hates’ her.

‘I’m hated outside because last night I dreamed of my best friend telling me this’ BUT WHAT A CLOWN, she was out for an hour and a half interfacing with who knows who and receiving who knows how much information and she thinks she’s playing us for fools, WHAT ABOUT THIS PROGRAM! #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/fMqkU4psc1 — heavenisonearth. (@faaab__) November 11, 2023

These were his words about it:

I tell you everything, I was on the line of my life. Yes, the whole time I was outside locked up. It was very heavy for me. I don’t know if they’ll air it on Monday or later. Look, it was very heavy and touched me deeply. Nice, but I’m afraid they’ll make me do it because I come out hated on the outside, maybe they hate me.

And, continuing with her speech, the competitor of Big Brother he then added: