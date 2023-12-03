These are the words of Alfonso Signorini: “You have committed a serious infringement”

A new episode of the show aired on Saturday 2 December Big Brother. Obviously the twists and turns could not be missing, such as the entrance of Greta Rossetti and the rebuke of the host Alfonso Signorini to Anita Olivieri. The competitor was nominated for breaking the rules: let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the last episode of Big Brother aired on Saturday 2 December, Alfonso Signorini he became the protagonist of a reproach towards Anita. The competitor has in fact violated the regulation of the reality show and for this reason it went straight into the nomination.

Anita, by decision of #Big Brotherends up directly in the televoting. pic.twitter.com/vOzHcsQXrs — Big Brother (@BigBrother) December 2, 2023

After calling Anita Olivieri into the confessional, Alfonso Signorini addressed the competitor Big Brother these words:

You have committed a serious infraction. Whoever enters the Big Brother House enters into a pact of loyalty with the public and with the programme. Anyone who violates this pact inevitably faces consequences. As often happens at home, you received medicines from your families. Anita, inside one of these medicines that were given to you, your mother hid a note for you. And we have the proof.

Alfonso reads Anita a communication from Big Brother: it is a black envelope. #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/E08OHkJpC3 — Big Brother (@BigBrother) December 2, 2023

And, continuing with his speech, the conductor he then added:

You have failed to make a pact of trust with the program, it is clear. On the one hand your mother shouldn’t have done what she did and on the other you should have talked about it with the Big Brother. This is why you go straight to the televoting for the next elimination which will take place next Saturday.

In the ticket in question, the mother by Anita Olivieri advised her daughter to talk less and listen more. Due to having kept everything hidden from the authors, Anita went straight in nominations of office.