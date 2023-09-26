These are the words of the host: “Enough with this respectability”

A new episode of the show was broadcast on the evening of Monday 25 September Big Brother. During the broadcast, the host Alfonso Signorini he addressed a rebuke to the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy and many could not help but notice the sensational gaffe of which he was the protagonist. But let’s go in order and find out what happened in detail.

There are many who believe the decision to Pier Silvio Berlusconi of wanting to adopt an anti-trash line in his company is proving to be a real flop especially in terms of audience ratings Big Brother. As already mentioned, there are many who noticed the sensational gaffe committed by Alfonso Signorini during the episode of the reality show that aired last night.

The faithful viewers of Big Brother they considered boring edition of the reality show due to the lack of dynamics between the contestants. In last night’s live broadcast, the host Alfonso Signorini decided to intervene to throw a little one I reproach to tenants. These were the words that the journalist addressed to the competitors:

You are all polite as we like it, but education does not mean respectability, feel free to say what you really think, even if it is uncomfortable.

Following the warning addressed to the tenants, Alfonso Signorini then became the protagonist of a gaffe which certainly did not go unnoticed.

These were his words:

It’s been 20 days since the program started, if not more. It’s been a long time now.

In reality the new edition of Big Brother It started two weeks ago. For this reason many have seen the words of the presenter as a real one gaffe. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the competitors will take advantage of the advice left by Alfonso Signorini.