These are the words of the presenter and journalist: “The topic is closed”

Massimiliano Varrese is one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, the name of the gieffino was mentioned by the owner of the house Alfonso Signorini in his newspaper 'Chi'. Let's find out together what his words were and the reason why the journalist spoke about them.

In these last days the name of Massimiliano Varrese is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The competitor of this new edition of Big Brother he was highly criticized by loyal viewers of the reality show due to the attitudes he takes towards the other contestants.

The owner of the house Alfonso Signorini took up the defense of Gieffino in his newspaper 'Chi'. Replying to a reader, the host of the Big Brother expressed himself in these words:

Beatrice is a woman who has a rare quality: she knows how to convey strength. Without rhetoric. And the more people get on her, the more she affirms her greatness.

Regarding Massimiliano Varrese, however, the journalist and presenter he responded like this:

As for Massimiliano, I don't think he's the monster that social media portrays him as. He's just a person who's too caught up in his role. In the House we too often forget that the more you are yourself and don't play a character, the more you win.

Despite Alfonso Signorini's defenses, there are many who criticize harshly Massimiliano Varrese. Among the many comments written against gieffino we can read:

He is a little man.

Or:

It has always been like this: at the beginning of Big Brother he shouted at Valentina, then continued to tell Grecia to “shut up”.

It's still: