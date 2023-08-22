These are the words of the champion: “I will enter on one condition”

Almost everything ready for the start of the new edition of Big Brotherat whose helm he will be there again this year Alfonso Signorini. A few hours ago the conductor made public the name of the first competitor who will enter the most spied on house in Italy on Monday 11 September, confirming the latest rumors of these days. Alex Schwazer is the first official contestant of the new edition of the reality show.

The official Instagram page of Big Brother shared a video depicting Alfonso Signorini and Alex Schwazer. The conductor formalizes the entry of the Olympic champion into the most spied on house in Italy. These were Alex Schwazer’s response to Alfonso Signorini’s invitation:

I have come to Cortina to thank you for the invitation to the Casa. I’ll be there! But only if I’m put in a position to be able to train, because I intend to go back to racing and I can’t stop training for any reason.

The conductor then addressed the following words to the champion:

We’ll follow you live day by day in this workout which I know will be very tough, worthy of an Olympic champion like you. And so every day we will follow you live so that you can participate in the qualifying competitions for the Olympics.

It therefore appears that the authors of the Big Brother have foreseen training sessions in the athlete’s contract. Alex Schwazer was born in Trentino Alto Adige and is a marathon runner. His story, which will be told within the walls of the most spied on house in Italy, has been followed by many people.

In fact, we recall that Alex was disqualified in the last two Olympics as a positive result in the anti-doping tests. As already anticipated, it is rumored that the story of the marathon runner Olympic champion will be told within the walls of the house of Big Brother.