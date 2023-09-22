The host did not accept the words used by gieffina: here are all the details

A new episode of the show was broadcast on Thursday 21 September on Canale 5 Big Brother. The protagonists of the evening were the exciting stories experienced by the tenants, even if the twists and discussions could not be missing. In particular, the moment in which did not go unnoticed Alfonso Signorini Beatrice Luzzi called back. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Beatrice Luzzi is preparing to be without a shadow of a doubt one of the protagonists undisputed features of this new edition of Big Brother. Since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, the actress of Live is causing a lot of talk due to the misunderstandings that arose with the chef Rosy Chin.

These days there are many competitors of the Big Brother to have sided against Beatrice Luzzi. The story was discussed live in the episode of the reality show which aired on Thursday 21 September and the host Alfonso Signorini decided to call out the gieffina for using a word that the host didn’t like at all.

In explaining why he was crying, the actress Of Live stated that:

I would like to take this opportunity to say goodbye to my children because yesterday with Letizia I was crying about that. Having seen the pack like this, I think they suffered a bit.

At this point the response from Alfonso Signorini was not long in arriving and he could not help but address the gieffina a reminder. These were the words of the presenter of the Big Brother:

Sorry Beatrice, don’t use the word pack, please, because it’s quite heavy, it’s not the case eh.

And, continuing, Alfonso then added:

Certain words that are sensitive words denote a much heavier reality than this, it is not appropriate to use the word pack for something like this.

The host wanted to underline the fact that the use of strong words in a context, such as that of Big Brothermuch followed by Italians.