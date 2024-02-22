During the last episode of Big Brother, the presenter Alfonso Signorini makes a terrible joke to Cesara Buonamici. The journalist doesn't take it well at all

In the last episode of Big Brother aired Alfonso Signorini he was the protagonist of a particular joke to Cesara Buonamici, his traveling companion in this Mediaset adventure. The Tg5 journalist, however, reacted badly and does not seem to like the words that the director of the magazine Chi lei has just uttered in the studio. What did the host ever say to the journalist?

The conductor of Big Brother he had just come face to face Beatrice Luzzi and Marco Maddaloni. And she had also chatted with Federico who, after last Monday's live broadcast, was not well. Greta, on the other hand, was about to meet her grandfather, who she couldn't wait to hug again.

The presenter of Big Brothertalking about Greta's grandfather, described him as a special person who loves to dance very much. “He's a crazy dancer… He loves dancing in dance halls…“. These are her words, before making a joke to her study partner who didn't like the reference.

Addressing Cesara Buonamiciafter praising Greta's grandfather on his dancing skills and recounting his frequenting the dance halls, makes her a dirty joke that could certainly have been saved.

“Cesara, you could pair up with grandfather Giovanni, right?”. Frost in the studio. Practically Alfonso Signorini called him an old lady, a granny, a Cesara Buonamici (who, let us remind you for the record, is 67 years old). And she did not remain impassive, she reacted in a way that shocked the studio.

Big Brother, Cesara Buonamici responds to Alfonso Signorini for the joke just said in the studio

The Big Brother commentator first gave a bitter laugh, then did not hide his perplexity and indignation at those words. Responding in kind to the host, amidst applause in the studio.

“You are truly a bad person, a bad person… And I want to tell you again… And it's been a long time since I told you“. Never joke with a lady's age!