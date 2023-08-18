Alfonso Signorini seems to aim for the coup: the rumor is making the rounds of the web

Almost everything ready for the start of the new edition of Big Brother. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the authors have decided on the cast of VIPs who, starting from September 11th, will enter the most spied on house in Italy. Among the alleged competitors, the indiscretion according to which Alex Schwazer could be part of the cast of the reality show.

Alex Schwazer will be one of the contestants in the new edition of Big Brother? As already anticipated, in the last few hours the news has been making the rounds of the web and is becoming more and more insistent. According to what has been revealed by some sources, it seems in fact that the sporty would be ready to cross the threshold of the most famous red door in Italy.

Despite the insistence of the news, it is important to point out that at the moment the rumor it has not yet been confirmed nor denied. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Alfonso Signorini will confirm the much talked about gossip in these last few hours.

Big Brotherrevealed the names of the alleged VIP contestants of the new edition of the reality show

In addition to that of Alex Schwazer, some rumors are circulating these days regarding the names of the vip who will be part of the cast of the new edition of Big Brother. In fact, according to rumors, it seems that, in addition to the sportsman, Justine Matter, Rossana Fratello, Annalisa Chirico, Samara Lui and Giampiero Mughini will also cross the red threshold.

To these names are then added that of Ninetto Davoli, Benedicta Boccoli, Brigitta Boccoli, Corrado Tedeschi and Fiordaliso. Also in this case, it is important to underline that these are rumors that have not yet been confirmed or denied. We look forward to the next few hours to find out if Alfonso Signorini will reveal the name of the cast who, starting from 11 September, will begin their adventure in the most spied on house in Italy.