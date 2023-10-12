These were the words of the former reality commentator: “She lied, here’s the truth about her”

Beatrice Luzzi is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. During the last episode of the reality show that aired, the Vivere actress became the protagonist of a heated confrontation with Jane Alexander. In these last hours Adriana Volpe she lashed out strongly against the Vivere actress by making an unexpected revelation. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Adriana Volpe against Beatrice Luzzi. As already mentioned, recently the former commentator of Big Brother VIP she let loose some revelations about the former actress of Live which are causing a lot of chatter on the pages of the main crime newspapers.

This is what was revealed by Adriana Volpe during an interview given to Casa Chi:

I’m following the Big Brother. I have a piece of my heart that remained inside that house so it is impossible for me not to follow it. There is a favorite and a favorite and it changes over the weeks. At first my favorite was Beatrice and now not. I’ve totally changed my mind about her. With Jane you made a mistake and you even lied in the episode. Now I’ll tell you where: she said that Jane would take a place from her.

And, continuing with his speech, the former commentator then added:

So Beatrice implied things and made innuendos, as if Jane did something to get that job and that’s the wrong attitude. Either you say it and say everything and explain the things you know or you say nothing. I find those serious allusions about a person’s work to be defamatory and ugly. I understood what Jane felt. Even when Jane read the director’s letter everything was clear. The director clarified that Beatrice was not among the finalists.

Finally, concluding, Adriana Volpe revealed: