Some reports have emerged about the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother: what it is

Anita Olivieri is one of the competitors in the new edition of Big Brother. Gieffina has made a lot of headlines since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, since some reports have emerged that are causing a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers.

Anita Olivieri lied in the presentation clip of Big Brother? Many immediately denied the words that Gieffina said in the presentation video. According to her words, in fact, Anita would be single but many argue the opposite. This is one of the many reports received by Deianira Marzano in this regard:

Anita Olivieri del Big Brother, apart from the fact that no one in the group environment can tolerate her, she is also an careerist. She and she has always been engaged to a friend of a friend of mine. When we saw the presentation clip in which she declared herself single, we all fell off our seats.

But it didn’t end here. Over the last few hours, the gossip expert has made yet another news public on her Instagram profile report on the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother. According to many, in fact, Anita Olivieri would have entered the most spied on house in Italy with one strategy very precise. These were the words that a user addressed to Deianira Marzano:

Hi Deia, a friend of mine from Rome is a work colleague of Anita’s boyfriend from Big Brother. She said that they are still together but to enter Big Brother she had to say that she was single, then she also said that she has been following Big Brother for years and will probably create some ships to move forward in the game. But he is very calm.

At the moment it’s just about rumor since the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned.