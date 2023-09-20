It seems that in the chef’s restaurant there is always a place reserved for a very famous couple

Rosy Chin is preparing to be without a shadow of a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. These days the chef is making a lot of headlines due to the misunderstandings with her tenant Beatrice Luzzi. Of Chinese origins and born in Milan, today Rosy is the owner of a well-known restaurant in Milan.

According to rumors leaked from the web, it seems that the restaurant della gieffina is very popular with famous people. According to some sources, in fact, it seems that in Rosy Chin’s restaurant there is always a table reserved for Chiara Ferragni and Fedezgreat friends of the chef.

After his entry into the most spied on house in Italy, ‘Dagospia’ described Rosie like a woman without filters or half measures and who brought hers into the most spied on house in Italy personality determined and bubbly. This is what a friend of the woman said:

Everyone knows about her that she is a serious worker, a workaholic, she has influencers and VIPs as clients of the restaurant, many footballers, she always puts on a show at her dinners, she has revolutionized the classic Chinese restaurant.

It’s still:

She is first and foremost a great performer.

Rosy Chin, here’s how much it costs to eat in your restaurant

As already mentioned, Rosy Chin is the owner of a restaurant in Milan frequented by many VIPs, including Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. According to rumours, it would seem that eating in the gieffina restaurant requires figures which are not really within everyone’s reach.

For example, the ‘Tasting’ menu is characterized by 10 courses and has a fixed cost of 108 euros; obviously drinks and desserts are excluded. The ‘Tasting’ menu was described by Rosy herself as a menu in which:

The ancient tradition of the East meets the innovative art of the West.

Rosy is in fact the daughter of Chung Kuanga well-known character since he popularized Chinese cuisine in Milan.