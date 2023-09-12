The intention announced several times was that of a new Big Brother, far from trash, and which would tell stories of ordinary people. Yet the first episode of the new course of the Gf, which began yesterday evening on Canale 5 with the hosting of Alfonso Signorini, immediately falls into an unexpected and rather vulgar incident. During the presentation of one of the contestants who entered her house, Giselda Torresan, a Venetian girl who works as a worker, the host connected with Borso del Grappa (Treviso), where some of her colleagues were present.

A way to wish Giselda good luck for this new adventure. But something goes wrong. When saying goodbye, a man in the second row mimed oral sexual intercourse, and then smiled under his mustache. The production of the reality show was unable to realize it in time and censor it, and so the rude gesture, although short-lived, was broadcast in prime time, as well as among the clips of the episode available on Mediaset Infinity. A gesture that was not noticed by Signorini nor by the commentator Cesara Buonamici.

Not even Giselda seems to have realized what happened. However, the gesture did not go unnoticed by users on social media, who made the video viral in just a few minutes. The good, or rather the bad, of the live broadcast must be said. But certainly the idea of ​​a sober reality show already seems compromised.