Big Brother 2024-2025: previews and latest news today, September 16

Tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:35 pm on Canale 5 the first episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 will air. This is the 18th edition of the reality show, hosted by Alfonso Signorini. The commentators are Cesara Buonamici and Beatrice Luzzi. In total, 22 contestants will enter the new House to compete for the prize pool of 100 thousand euros. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

Tonight we will meet the contestants of this new edition, who, locked in the House, will compete for a final prize of 100,000 euros. At the center of the story, as always, are their stories: some already known to the public because they are linked to the world of celebrities or current events, others still to be discovered. Famous faces and ordinary people, in a long forced cohabitation, each with their own personal experience to tell, essential baggage to best live this unique and unrepeatable experience. Among the novelties, the inauguration of the brand new Big Brother Village, at the Lumina Studios in Rome, which will host a renovated studio and a new and very large House that extends over 1,750 square meters.

Location

We have seen the previews and latest news on Big Brother 2024-2025, but where is the House (location)? The big news of this edition is a totally renovated Big Brother House that changes location. The House and the studio are no longer in Cinecittà. The production has moved inside Lumina Studios, in the northern area of ​​the Capital. A new house therefore that extends over 1,750 square meters and a completely renovated studio.