Big Brother 2024-2025, nominations: who was nominated today, September 16
Which contestants of Big Brother 2024-2025 ended up in nominations (nominated) at the end of today’s episode, Monday 16 September 2024? Updating.
How to vote
But how do you vote for the contestants of Big Brother 2024-2025? To express your preference for a contestant and allow him to continue to stay in the House, there are various ways:
- Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the user will find the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;
- Website: you can vote directly from the official website of the program. Inside the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can cast their vote. The rules with all the details are also published on the site;
- Smart TVs enabled: simply tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in the televoting;
- SMS: when the host launches the televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2The user will receive a confirmation SMS of the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.
