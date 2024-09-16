Big Brother 2024-2025: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Big Brother 2024-2025? The reality show, now in its eighteenth edition, is once again hosted by Alfonso Signorini. A brand new cast, made up of VIP and NIP contestants, who we can follow 24 hours a day in their adventures inside the house, which is changing location this year. There are also new features among the commentators, Cesara Buonamici and the new entry Beatrice Luzzi. We’ll tell you right away: the duration of this edition is unknown, and consequently the date of the final is unknown, which could take place around the end of February/March 2025.

The latest editions of the reality show have been extra-large and have lasted from September until the end of winter/beginning of spring of the following year. This edition could therefore also have the same duration, but much will depend on the response of the public. But how long does each episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 last? Each evening it will air from 9:45 pm to 1:30 am (approximately). Two appointments per week are planned, on Monday and Thursday.

Duration

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Big Brother 2024-2025 live on TV and live streaming? Another new feature of this edition is the return of live TV from the House 24 hours a day. Big Brother will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September 16, 2024 with two weekly appointments, on Mondays and Thursdays. It will be possible to follow the reality show every day live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of DDT), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30 of DDT) with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 1.30 pm and 7.20 pm and from Monday to Sunday from 00.30 am). In addition, there will be daytime windows on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 10.55 am and 1.40 pm) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm, 1 pm and 6.15 pm).