BIG BROTHER 2024-2025 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 broadcast today, Monday 16 September 2024, on Canale 5? Updating

How to vote

But how do you vote for the contestants of Big Brother 2024-2025? To express your preference for a contestant and allow him to continue to stay in the House, there are various ways:

Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the user will find the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;

by accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the user will find the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference; Website: you can vote directly from the official website of the program. Inside the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can cast their vote. The rules with all the details are also published on the site;

you can vote directly from the official website of the program. Inside the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can cast their vote. The rules with all the details are also published on the site; Smart TVs enabled: simply tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in the televoting;

simply tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in the televoting; SMS: when the host launches the televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2The user will receive a confirmation SMS of the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.

Streaming and TV

We saw who was eliminated (eliminated) today from Big Brother 2024-2025, but where can you watch the reality show live on TV and live streaming? Big Brother will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September 16, 2024 with two weekly appointments, on Mondays and Thursdays. It will be possible to follow the reality show every day live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of DDT), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30 of DDT) with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 1.30 pm and 7.20 pm and from Monday to Sunday from 00.30 am). In addition, there will be daytime windows on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 10.55 am and 1.40 pm) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm, 1 pm and 6.15 pm).