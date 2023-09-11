After years of “VIP” the Big Brother 2023 loses the definition of “very important people” with an edition that unites famous people with other unknown ones. A mix of personalities with the aim of telling stories of real life and bringing a bit of “normality” to the most spied on house in Italy, after the many stars in seeks visibility in recent years. At least this is the intention of Alfonso Signoriniflanked by Cesara Buonamici in the role of commentator. The 2023 edition of Big Brother has a double weekly appointment on Mondays and Fridays on Canale 5 in prime time. Also streaming on Mediaset Infinity, constant live broadcast from the house is active on Mediaset Extra while in the schedule of Canale 5 and Italia 1 there are some pills from the house. There are 21 contestants expected from well-known names such as Alex Schwazer to those less well known than Vittorio Menozzi model and engineering student with thousands of followers.