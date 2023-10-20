The episode of Big Brother 2023 was full of tensions and discussions, especially at the center was the exit of Heidi who left the program after last Monday’s episode.

​

​But the reality show also thrives on eliminations and nominations and in the episode of Big Brother on Thursday 19 October another competitor came out. The public has decided to eliminate Samira who lost in the televoting with 15%, better than her with Rosy with 18%, Grecia with 33% and Valentina with 34%. Her exit destabilized some of the competitors, in particular Giuseppe Garibaldi who had become very close to her and Anita. The latter thinks that the discussion with Beatrice may have influenced the public. Luzzi called her arrogant because Samira had said that she would only need five seconds to get Giuseppe, with whom Beatrice is flirting at home.

​

Then there were the inevitable nominations in the episode of Big Brother 2023 on Thursday 19 October. The immune ones chosen by the other tenants were Paolo, Ciro, Anita and Massimiliano, while Cesara Buonamici protects Giuseppe and Angelica. In the end i nominated are Beatrice, Grecia, Giselda, Rosy, Valentina and Vittorio but none of them will be eliminated on Monday, the least voted will be at risk of elimination.