New episode of Big Brother 2023 airing this evening, Wednesday 15 November, and not tomorrow as has happened every Thursday so far. If Grecia, Beatrice, Anita, Rosy, Massimiliano and Ciro are in the nominations, However, the entry of a new competitor is taking center stage in the House. This is Perla, Mirko’s exsafe new tenant stopped only by Covid which delayed its arrival.

Mirko’s confession after the confrontation with Perla

And Perla’s next entry is at the center of a reflection by Mirko, who confesses to Vittorio in the living room the feelings he felt after the confrontation with his ex-girlfriend. The boy, openly expressing his joy, says he is very satisfied: “Seeing her calm with her serene eyes made me happy” he declares, referring to the sweet words they dedicated to her. “We understood that neither of us was wrong,” he continues, referring to their relationship.

Mirko thinks and thinks about their meeting and admits that he has seen a new light in Perla, a mature, measured and more aware woman: “For me, if a person is important, they remain important, if they are happy, I am happy for them”, he exclaims , sharing his state of mind.

The boy recognizes that there will always be something that unites them, after all, their history, through ups and downs, has linked them for many years. Vittorio listens to his partner explain his emotions and congratulates them both for having given space to their feelings with maturity and respect.

Moreover, the comparison with Perla seems to have aroused quite a few emotions in Mirko. Still quite thoughtful, in fact, at the end of the last live broadcast the competitor decided to isolate himself in the garden and indulged in a moment of tears and reflections in the company of Giuseppe.

The entrepreneur explained that he felt sorry for Greta as he fears that this reaction could annoy her. Despite this, however, he confesses that he was so emotional above all because he didn’t think that – after what had happened over the previous months – there was still so much affection and mutual respect between him and Perla. “I grew up with Perla”, he exclaims and, ready to justify his tears, adds: “I get emotional because they are beautiful things, I think back to what we were”.

However, caring a lot about both girls, Mirko admits that he is sorry for their numerous clashes that occurred on social media and hopes that the two will soon be able to put their misunderstandings aside, also thanks to his help: “It hurts me” he says. “I made a mistake in not knowing how to handle some situations, but I like to find the right way to resolve things,” he says.

After listening to his roommate’s speech, Giuseppe complimented him on the way he managed to manage the situation and, above all, for the wonderful words he addressed to his ex-girlfriend. “Being enemies and holding grudges makes no sense”, he explained. Also joining the conversation was Mughini who, having greatly appreciated his speech, commented: “You made an excellent impression”.

Mirko and Perla, the words in the comparison

Perla will therefore become a contestant on Big Brother, but before starting this adventure, the girl has to clarify some points with her ex-boyfriend.

The two boys lived an intense love story, which lasted about four years, which began in Rieti and continued between living together, periods of distance and then the trial in the Temptation Island program wanted by the girl to test their relationship. A test which, however, was not passed, since on the island of temptation Mirko fell in love with Greta.

Here the boy had expressed a sharp thought: “You are not the person who can be next to me.” During the last few episodes, Perla has repeatedly commented on the meetings between Greta and her ex-boyfriend and Alfonso Signorini asked the girl for an immediate opinion and explained that she did not have a clear idea about the couple’s future.

“Maybe he found the sweetness in her that I was missing, maybe I got into a loop that pushed me to treat him in a way he didn’t deserve”, admitted the girl.

According to the opinion of the House, between Greta and Perla the former is too subject to external judgements, while the latter would like to ride the wave of this relationship to gain visibility, there are also those who believe that between Perla and Mirko the relationship is not completely over.

According to Mirko, however, the protagonist of this relationship, the love for Perla was strong: “She will be a person who will always be present in my life” he stated, but he would certainly like to concentrate on the relationship with Greta.

After the interview with Perla and after an exchange of opinions between the competitors, Mirko is then called to a direct confrontation with his ex-girlfriend. “I wanted to reassure you, I have moved on from our relationship and I assure you that I am thinking about my future” begins Perla, explaining that the stories published on social media were a way to respond to the constant provocations she suffered. “I don’t need visibility and you know it, I wrote you a letter from the heart. You perceived it wrongly, I don’t want to get back with you, I recognize you in my everyday life, I wanted to encourage you”, she concludes.

It is Mirko’s moment who sincerely states that he appreciated the words that the girl wrote to him in that letter: “You have given me so much strength. I am sorry that there is this war and these useless exchanges”, referring to the skirmishes that arise in the outside the House.

The contestant explains that their love story ended because one hurt the other and neither of them could make a point. There have been many attempts to repair the mistakes made, but they have not been sufficient.

“I didn’t expect him to feel so much love for another person in such a short time”, thunders Perla and to this the competitor replies that his love for Greta grew slowly, not like a sudden flame, and with it also his freedom .

In conclusion, Perla admits that she has made many mistakes and today, perhaps, she would not make the same mistakes that led her to hurt her ex-boyfriend. Both are moved, thinking back to the good they want for each other, tears of sincere goodness.