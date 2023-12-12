The eleventh season 'Big Brother' It is already on the air and promises to be the favorite reality show of Argentine viewers. Although 22 participants will try to live together inside a house, as the days go by, they themselves will be the ones to nominate those eliminated. His permanence is at stake within the program Telefe. And it will be the audience behind the screen that decides, through their vote, which contestant leaves the competition and which one continues for another week. Follow the minute of the second chapter through La República Entretenimiento.

What time does 'Big Brother' 2023 Argentina start?

The episodes of the reality show 'Big Brother'will be issued from Monday to thursday, of 10.30 to 11.45 p.m.in Argentina.

'Big Brother' 2023: which channel broadcasts it?

Every episode of 'Big Brother' 2023 will be transmitted by Telefe, Argentine free-to-air television channel. It can be seen FREEthrough the channel 11 of Buenos Aires.

'Big Brother' 2023: where to WATCH online?

If you want to follow the coexistence of 'Big Brother' Argentina within 24 hours, you can do so online throughDGODIRECTV's TV and streaming platform.

Furthermore, on the virtual platform Pluto TVEach complete chapter will be available. Besides, Streams Telefé will offer streaming coverage, inTwitch,YouTube and RRSS.

'Big Brother Argentina' 2023/2024: who are the participants?

Federico Farías or 'Big Apple' Zoe Bogach Alan Simone Isabel de Negri Lisandro Navarro Rosina Beltran Martin Ku Lucia Maidana Axel Klekaylo Denise Gonzalez Emmanuel Vich Agostina Spinelli Williams Lopez Carla Stefano Nicolas Grosman Juliana Scaglione or 'Fury' Joel Ojeda or 'Chon' Florencia Cabrera Hernan Ontivero Catalina Gorostidi

It should be noted that this Tuesday, December 12, they will enter two new participants. In that sense, 22 people will compete for the long-awaited prize.

What was the rating of 'Big Brother' yesterday?

10 minutes into the reality show 'Big Brother', the program was leading the ratings with more than 19 rating points, surpassing 'The 8 Steps' and 'Bailando 2023'. Then this programreached 21 points.

