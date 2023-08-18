The full names for the next edition of Canale 5’s flagship reality show are on the way, just a few weeks after kick-off

The countdown to the new edition of the Big Brother it has begun and with it the usual toto-nomi. The Big Brother 2023without the word Vip in the title at the behest of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, will try to say goodbye to the trash that has characterized the latest editions and will mix famous people with ordinary people and among the well-known faces there could be Giampiero Mughini and Alex Schwazer.

Alex Schwazer TO BIG BROTHER? — The rumors came like a bolt from the blue today. tvblog he gave for certain the presence of the marcher Alex Schwazer in the most spied on house in Italy a few weeks after the arrival on Netflix of a docu-series in four episodes dedicated to him, The Alex Schwazer case.

Schwazer’s story is now well known not only to those who follow sport in general, but also to a more distracted public thanks to the many interviews granted in recent years by the 38-year-old who dreams of returning to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pier Silvio Berlusconi had invited the authors of the Canale 5 reality show to make an effort to “tell stories without excesses” and the Schwazer story is undoubtedly one of the new directives given by the CEO of Mediaset.

Giampiero Mughini to Big Brother? — The other name that emerged in these hours, anticipated by Dagospyis that of the writer, commentator, journalist Giampiero Mughini. The 82-year-old had already put himself to the test last year by participating as a competitor in Ballando Con Le Stelle and reaching the fifth episode.

Dagospy claims that Mughini is one step away from signing the contract with Mediaset, but social network users are raising some doubts given the not always calm temperament of the journalist and writer who, according to some, may not represent the ideal choice according to the new guidelines dictated by Berlusconi.

When does Big Brother start? — It’s not official yet and it’s not excluded that the previews released to the press could help Mediaset to feel the pulse of the public and figure out which direction to take the reality show. What is certain is that there is less than a month left: the kick-off for the new Big Brother is set for Monday 11th Septemberstrictly in prime time on Canale 5, and the cast will have to be announced shortly.