Big Brother 2023-2024: previews and latest news today, 2 October

Tonight, Monday 2 October 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the seventh episode of Big Brother 2023-2024 will be broadcast. This year, to return to the freshness and ingenuity that existed in the first editions, the reality show has decided to change the cards on the table. The new edition of the most famous reality show on TV will in fact rely on a mixed cast of contestants: VIPs and non-VIPs. Conducted by Alfonso Signorini. For the journalist and director of “Chi” this is the fifth consecutive edition as host, after he was a commentator for three editions. Alongside her is Cesara Buonamici, a historic Tg5 journalist who, in addition to hosting the evening edition of the news, now also has this role. As correspondent: Rebecca Staffelli, daughter of Valerio and speaker of Radio 105. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

During tonight’s episode, Monday 2 October 2023, we will return to what happened in the past hours and days inside the House where life goes on in front of the cameras. Will we return to the clash between Beatrice and Giselda? And who will be eliminated? We just have to wait for the episode.

The format of the program does not change compared to the past: a group of people (famous or otherwise) enter a large house, equipped with every luxury and with secret rooms, in addition to the Confessional. They have to live under surveillance 24 hours a day by cameras, which broadcast every moment of their lives on TV and in streaming. Every week, between relationships that arise, comparisons and arguments, the group must decide who to nominate: the nominated people are voted on by the public at home, who decides who to eliminate and who to stay. At the end of the edition, the winner is then proclaimed, who takes home the prize money of 100,000 euros.

Location

We have seen the previews and latest news on Big Brother 2023-2024, but where is the House located (location)? The House, as per tradition, is located in Cinecittà, Rome, and every year its furnishings and rooms are modified, offering, depending on the editions, new and secret places to discover during the episodes. Among these, the most famous are the suite and the hovel, without forgetting the legendary Confessional, where the competitors confide in each other away from other people inside the house. In 2013 a fire burned down the Big Brother House, which was entirely rebuilt for the next edition.