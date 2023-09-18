Big Brother 2023-2024: previews and latest news today, 18 September

Tonight, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the third episode of Big Brother 2023-2024 will be broadcast. This year, to return to the freshness and ingenuity that existed in the first editions, the reality show has decided to change the cards on the table. The new edition of the most famous reality show on TV will in fact rely on a mixed cast of contestants: VIPs and non-VIPs. Conducted by Alfonso Signorini. For the journalist and director of “Chi” this is the fifth consecutive edition as host, after having been a commentator for three editions. Alongside her is Cesara Buonamici, a historic Tg5 journalist who, in addition to hosting the evening edition of the news, now also has this role. As correspondent: Rebecca Staffelli, daughter of Valerio and speaker of Radio 105. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

As expected, during Friday’s live broadcast we saw this year’s final contestants enter the house. They are: Arnold Cardaropoli, Ciro Petrone, Claudio Roma. Fiordaliso, Heidi Baci, Valentina Modini. At this point all the contestants of this edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini have crossed the red door. I’m 21.

Meanwhile, three contestants wanted to make themselves heard just a few days after entering the House. In fact, Samira Lui, Anita Olivieri and Giuseppe Garibaldi found themselves commenting “harshly” on the competitors of the last edition. This was enough to incite the people of the web. The first elimination and, as always, the nominations are scheduled for today…

The format of the program does not change compared to the past: a group of people (famous or not) enter a large house, equipped with every luxury and with secret rooms, in addition to the Confessional. They have to live under surveillance 24 hours a day by cameras, which broadcast every moment of their lives on TV and in streaming. Every week, between relationships that arise, comparisons and arguments, the group must decide who to nominate: the nominated people are voted on by the public at home, who decides who to eliminate and who to stay. At the end of the edition, the winner is proclaimed, who takes home the prize money of 100,000 euros.

Location

We have seen the previews and latest news on Big Brother 2023-2024, but where is the House located (location)? The House, as per tradition, is located in Cinecittà, Rome, and every year its furnishings and rooms are modified, offering, depending on the editions, new and secret places to discover during the episodes. Among these, the most famous are the suite and the hovel, without forgetting the legendary Confessional, where the competitors confide in each other away from other people inside the house. In 2013 a fire burned down the Big Brother House, which was entirely rebuilt for the next edition.