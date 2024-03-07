Big Brother 2023-2024, nominations: who was nominated today, March 7
Which Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants ended up nominated (nominated) at the end of today's episode, Thursday 7 March 2024? They ended up in the nominations Updating
How to vote
But how do you vote for the Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants? To express your preference towards a competitor and allow him to continue to remain in the House, there are various ways:
- Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from their smartphone or tablet, the user finds the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;
- Website: you can vote directly from the program's official website. Within the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can express his vote. The regulation with all the details is also published on the site;
- Smart TVs enabled: simply tune in to Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in televoting;
- SMS: when the host launches televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2. The user will receive a text message confirming the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.
