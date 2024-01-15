Big Brother 2023-2024, nominations: who was nominated today, January 15th

Which Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants ended up nominated (nominated) at the end of today's episode, Monday 15 January 2024? They ended up in the nominations… UPDATING NEWS…

How to vote

But how do you vote for the Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants? To express your preference towards a competitor and allow him to continue to remain in the House, there are various ways: