Big Brother 2023-2024, nominations: who was nominated today, 15 September

Which Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants ended up nominated (nominated) at the end of today’s episode, Friday 15 September 2023? Ending up in the nominations were… UPDATING NEWS…

How to vote

But how do you vote for the Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants? To express your preference towards a competitor and allow him to continue to remain in the House, there are various ways: