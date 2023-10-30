Big Brother 2023-2024, nominations: who was nominated today, 30 October
Which Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants ended up nominated (nominated) at the end of today’s episode, Monday 30 October 2023? They are at risk of elimination… UPDATING NEWS…
How to vote
But how do you vote for the Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants? To express your preference towards a competitor and allow him to continue to remain in the House, there are various ways:
- Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from their smartphone or tablet, the user finds the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;
- Website: you can vote directly from the program’s official website. Within the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can express his vote. The regulation with all the details is also published on the site;
- Smart TVs enabled: simply tune in to Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in televoting;
- SMS: when the host launches televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2. The user will receive a text message confirming the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.
