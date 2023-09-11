Big Brother 2023-2024: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Big Brother 2023-2024, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini on Canale 5? We’ll tell you straight away: the duration of this edition is not known, and consequently the date of the final is not known which could take place around the end of February/beginning of March 2024. The last editions of the reality show were extra large and lasted from September until in late winter/early spring of the following year. This edition could therefore also have the same duration, but much will depend on the response of the public. During the TV season, two weekly episodes will be broadcast (except for possible schedule changes): one on Monday and one on Friday (the latter, however, could change location over the months).

Duration

But how long does each episode of Big Brother 2023-2024 last? Each evening it will be broadcast from 9.45pm to 1.50am (approximately). The total duration of each episode, including advertising breaks, will therefore be approximately 4 hours.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Big Brother 2023-2024, but where to watch them live on TV and live streaming? There are numerous ways to follow the vicissitudes of the program’s competitors. The main one is on Canale 5 with two weekly appointments: Monday and Friday. It is also possible to follow the reality show every day live on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of the DDT) and on La5 (channel 30 of the DDT), with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and 19.10 and from Monday to Sunday at 01:00 am). There is no shortage of day-time windows on Canale 5 (Monday to Friday at 4.10pm and live on episode days with Alfonso Signorini) and on Italia 1 (Monday to Friday at 1.00pm). But it doesn’t end here: it is also possible to watch Big Brother 2023-2024 in live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. Furthermore, Gf Party, the live streaming show, hosted this year by Annie Mazzola and Andrea Dainetti, returns to Mediaset Infinity and the official website.