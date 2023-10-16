Big Brother 2023-2024, eliminated: who was eliminated today, October 16th

BIG BROTHER 2023-2024 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother 2023-2024 broadcast today, Monday 16 October 2023, on Canale 5? In nominations were Beatrice Luzzi, Rosy Chin and Grecia Colmenares. The one who had to leave the house was… UPDATING NEWS…

How to vote

But how do you vote for the Big Brother 2023-2024 contestants? To express your preference towards a competitor and allow him to continue to remain in the House, there are various ways:

Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from their smartphone or tablet, the user finds the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;

by accessing the free application from their smartphone or tablet, the user finds the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference; Website: you can vote directly from the program’s official website. Within the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can express his vote. The regulation with all the details is also published on the site;

you can vote directly from the program’s official website. Within the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can express his vote. The regulation with all the details is also published on the site; Smart TVs enabled: simply tune in to Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in televoting;

simply tune in to Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in televoting; SMS: when the host launches televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2. The user will receive a text message confirming the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.

Streaming and TV

We saw who was eliminated (eliminated) today from Big Brother 2023-2024, but where to watch the reality show live on TV and live streaming? There are numerous ways to follow the vicissitudes of the program’s competitors. The main one is on Canale 5 with two weekly appointments: Monday and Thursday or Friday. It is also possible to follow the reality show every day live on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of the DDT) and on La5 (channel 30 of the DDT), with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and 19.10 and from Monday to Sunday at 01:00 am). There is no shortage of day-time windows on Canale 5 (Monday to Friday at 4.10pm and live on episode days with Alfonso Signorini) and on Italia 1 (Monday to Friday at 1.00pm). But it doesn’t end here: it is also possible to watch Big Brother 2023-2024 in live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.