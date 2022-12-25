The elimination gala “Big Brother” It is one of the most anticipated moments by everyone in Argentina. This reality show, which has been a resounding success throughout the country, brings together 18 people who don’t know each other in a house to live together for several months. Don’t know where to see LIVE the program? Next, we tell you how not to miss it and how to vote using a QR code.

Big Brother: Who was the last eliminated from the program?

The last eliminated from the program was Daniela Celis. The participant left the program nine weeks after her entry. Daniela received 73.29% of the votes against compared to 26.71% for Julieta.

Next, we share the list of eliminated until today.

Thomas

Blackberry

Martina

Maria Laura

Lucilla

Juliana

Juan

Daniela

Which participants are still in the “Big Brother” competition?

The list of participants at the moment has half of the total of the 18 who entered. Here we share it with you.

Juan Ignacio ‘ Nacho’ chestnut tree bridge

Walter ‘Alpha’ Santiago

Maximilian guidici

constance Rosemary

frames ginocchio

Juliet Poggio

Thiago Augustine Medina

Romina uhrig

alexis’Rabbit’ Quiroga.

How to vote in “Big Brother” with QR?

Viewers can choose who will be eliminated next from “Big Brother”. To do this, they must scan the QR code with your cell phone that appears on the screen during the program and vote (free of charge).

You can also do it through a text messagesending the initials ‘GH’ to 9009 together with the name of the participant.

How to watch “Big Brother” LIVE on Pluto TV?

Through the website of pluto tv, you can watch all the episodes of “Big Brother” LIVE and at the time you want. You do not need to register or pay for additional costs.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Pluto TV website

Go to the Entertainment selection and find the channel that is broadcasting “Big Brother”.

You can also click on the magnifying glass at the top of the screen and type ‘big brother’ to speed up the process.

How much does the winner of “Big Brother” get?

The new edition of Big Brother has a millionaire prize. The highest of the current programs of this type on Argentine television. The winner will receive a check for $15,000,000 million Argentine pesos.