The new season of “Big brother” 2022 is about to start. This is one of the best-known contests on Argentine television. After nine regular seasons and one celebrity season, the network ended it when public interest began to wane. But, six years after the farewell, on Monday, October 17, the doors of the most famous house in Argentina will be reopened and will welcome the 18 new participants.

When does “Big Brother” 2022 Argentina start?

“Big Brother” returns to the Telefe screen. After a shorter wait, they set the premiere date for “Big Brother” for October 17 at 9:45 p.m. The program will be available from Monday to Monday on the Telefe screen.

In turn, what happens inside the house can be seen 24 hours a day on Pluto TV Paramount’s free streaming service.

What is known about the participants?

The producer of “Big brother” has carried out an operation so that no one can have contact with the reality show participants; however, some details have already been revealed.

According to Diario Crónica, the contestants of the famous house will enter a five-star hotel in Martínez, the town where the program will be produced.

Who will be the driver?

Santiago del Moro will be in charge of driving the new season of “Big Brother”. The driver already has experience in this type of format and has been in charge of reality shows such as “Who wants to be a millionaire?”, “Masterchef celebrity”, “El club del moro”, “Sonic club”, “Soñando con danza” , among others.

Who will be the panelists?

Along with host Santiago del Moro, “Big Brother” will feature a panel of commentators made up of Laura Ubfal, Gastón Trezeguet, Sol Pérez, Nati Jota and Ceferino Reato.

What prize will the winner of “Big brother” 2022?

In this new edition of “Big Brother” there will be many novelties and unexpected twists. One of them is the millionaire prize, the largest of all current programs, with an amount of 15 million pesos.

How is the new house of “Big brother” 2022?

How is the new house of "Big brother" 2022? What is known is that it has an area of ​​2,200 square meters, which makes it the largest in all of South America.

Inside, it will not only have the typical facilities, but also includes a space called “the house arena”, where games and skill tests will be held. There is a confessional, a large garden, swimming pool and sauna.

The technical part is essential in this reality show to be able to spy on all the participants 24 hours a day in different corners of the house. For which 65 cameras and 87 microphones were installed strategically distributed in two large rooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

“Big brother” 2022 Argentina: what are the rules?

The directives on coexistence within the house will change completely, according to Telefe. There will be a rule that will modify the way of proposing strategies and making links between the participants.

“All against all” will be one of the individual tests in which the participants will face each week. The winner of this challenge will be a leader for the next seven days, which will give them obligations and benefits when it comes to nominating companions.

This will allow each participant to be forced to strategize each week depending on who is in charge.

What is “Big Brother” about?

The successful “Big Brother” format, created by John de Mol, consists of a group of people who do not know each other and who must live together in a house for several months.

The participants live together in a house equipped with multiple cameras and microphones that record their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be kicked out of the house and the last one remaining will receive a millionaire grand prize.

How will “Big Brother” Argentina work?

On Tuesdays and Thursdays there will be contests, on Friday the “Big Brother” party and, finally, on Saturday one of the novelties of this edition will be broadcast: ‘The night of the exes’.

On Wednesdays the nomination galas will be held and on Sunday it will be defined who is left out of the house. That eliminated person will return to the program on Monday night to talk with host Santiago del Moro.

How to watch Telefe LIVE?

To enjoy Telefe’s programming live, you can do so through its official website. As well as from the app on your cell phone.