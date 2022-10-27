The new season of the Argentine version “Big Brother” 2022 I already started. One of the best-known and replicated reality shows in the world is on the air and has already had its first elimination, the controversial Thomas Holder.

Holder revealed how much each of the members is paid for participating in the show. This was a trend because, during the live broadcast of the program, the participants “escaped” the fact that they received a salary.

How much do “Big Brother” 2022 participants earn?

After the first elimination of this season of “Big Brother” 2022, Tomas Holder, left the house, it was revealed that the participant charged 180,000 pesos to be in the house for a week (this is about 1,156 dollars).

“It was always like this and they are not going to believe that it is a lot,” said a former producer of the program on his Twitter account. “Participants receive a salary per week for being in the house. The longer they stay in the game, the game increases,” he added.

How much will they pay the winner of “Big Brother Argentina”?

The winner of “Big Brother” 2022 of Argentina will be taking 15 million Argentine pesos (about $96,000), excluding tax. The reality show lasts four months.

What prize will the second place receive?

Although it will not be as big a prize as the first, the second place of the reality show “Big Brother” will receive the home title deed .

This is the interior of the house of Big Brother Argentina 2022. Photo: @ghermanoar/Twitter

What is the range of awards in other countries for “Big Brother”?

“Big Brother” is a reality show that has had different versions around the world. This has been the last amounts of the prizes in different countries:

United States: $750,000

Brazil: $284,000

Spain: $200,000

Italy: $100,000

Argentina: $96,000

Who are the participants of Big Brother 2022?

In its first chapter, “Big Brother” 2022 introduced its 18 participants. To date, only one has been removed.

Nacho, 19 years old, from Almagro

Lucila, 28 years old, from Berazategui

Walter, 60 years old, from Tigre

Mora, 21, from Posadas

Maxi, 35 years old, from Cordoba

Constance, 20 years old, from Corrientes

Agustín, 25 years old, from La Plata

Maria Laura, 41 years old, from Catamarca

Tomas Holder, 21, from Rosario [ELIMINADO]

Juan, 42 years old, from Buenos Aires

Martina, 25 years old, from Tigre

Daniela, 26, from Moreno

Marcos, 22 years old, from Salta

Julieta, 20 years old, from Buenos Aires

Thiago, 19 years old, from González Catán

Romina, 34 years old, from Moreno

Alexis, 29 years old, from Cordoba

Juliana, 31 years old, from Santa Fe.