Blogger Leda with big breasts offered to fasten the buttons of her dress crosswise

Big-breasted hairdresser Leda (last name unknown) has revealed a way to comfortably wear low-cut clothes. She shared the corresponding video in her TikTok-account.

So, in a published video, a blogger with the nickname ledafazal appeared before subscribers in a red button-down dress with a cutout in the chest area. “The life hack that I offer will literally change your life,” she said and demonstrated how to wear a thing of a similar cut.

In the footage, the girl left two buttons of the dress in the décolleté area unbuttoned. Then the user passed the top button into the second hole from the top, and the bottom one into the first. As a result, thanks to the cross-buttoned buttons, the dress began to tightly fit the influencer’s chest and emphasize her figure.

Related materials:

Subscribers thanked the hairdresser for the advice and admitted that living with curvaceous forms is not easy. “You are a goddess! I’ll try this method right tonight”, “It changes everything! Thanks for the life hack!”, “I don’t have any shirts or button-down clothes because I’m tired of wearing such things with my chest,” they wrote.

In October, blogger Nina Potemkin revealed ways to hide a bulging belly with clothes. According to the user, loose-fitting skirts with frills and patterns, as well as straight jeans and trousers made of dense fabric, will help to correct the female figure of this type. You should also choose pants one size larger and with a high waist, giving preference to products of a darker color scheme.